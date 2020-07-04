Roberta F. Link, 97, formerly of the Phoebe Apartments, Allentown and Macungie, died July 2, 2020 in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Boyd L. Link. Roberta was a licensed practical nurse at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown until retiring. Prior to that, she was a nurse's aide at the former Allentown Hospital, where she later received her LPN and was an LPN at Good Shepherd Rehab Center and the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Moss) Thompson. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School. Roberta was a WWII Navy Veteran. She served as a Navy Nurse in various military hospitals assisting in the medical treatment of veterans. Roberta was an avid doll collector.
Survivors: Sons: Danny B. Link and his wife Mary of Whitehall, Daughter: Denise R. Remaley of Allentown, Brother: William Thompson of Allentown, Grandchildren: Darren, Nicholas, Melissa Jessica, Chloe and Madison and 7 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Son: Bruce Link and Sisters: Margaret and Jean
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516