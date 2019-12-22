|
|
Roberta J. "Bert / Bertie" Kohler, 76, of Bethlehem died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She was born in Allentown on December 2, 1943 to the late Earl, Sr. and Helen (Leibensberger) Rehm. Bert was a bartender/waitress at Stahley's, Allentown and Reliance Fire Company, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Children: Joseph S. Jr. of Coplay, Rebecca R. (Edward) Fink of Allentown, Janet M. Beahn, David M. (Pauline) of Sebring, FL; niece: Angel (Sonny) Avery-Wright, with whom she resided. Predeceased by a daughter: Joyce M. Weed; siblings: Joyce L. (Charles) Nearhouse, Earl S. Rehm, Jr., Robert R. Rehm.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 7 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019