Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
ROBERTA KOHLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA KOHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA J. "BERT / BERTIE" KOHLER


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERTA J. "BERT / BERTIE" KOHLER Obituary
Roberta J. "Bert / Bertie" Kohler, 76, of Bethlehem died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She was born in Allentown on December 2, 1943 to the late Earl, Sr. and Helen (Leibensberger) Rehm. Bert was a bartender/waitress at Stahley's, Allentown and Reliance Fire Company, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS: Children: Joseph S. Jr. of Coplay, Rebecca R. (Edward) Fink of Allentown, Janet M. Beahn, David M. (Pauline) of Sebring, FL; niece: Angel (Sonny) Avery-Wright, with whom she resided. Predeceased by a daughter: Joyce M. Weed; siblings: Joyce L. (Charles) Nearhouse, Earl S. Rehm, Jr., Robert R. Rehm.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 7 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now