Roberta M. Cunfer, 84, of Slatington passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Ernest J. Cunfer, they were married on April 11, 1959. Born in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Metzger) Peet. Roberta was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Star Hose Co #1 Auxiliary, Slatington.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons: Robert J. Cunfer and wife Cynthia of Slatington, Charles J. Cunfer of Slatington, Timothy J. Cunfer of Ashfield; daughters: Mary A. and husband Scott Stahler, Ruth A. Cunfer, both of Palmerton; Grandchildren: Cassandra, Nathan, Maddison, Jacob, Trace, Beau; Great-Grandchildren: Nicole, Marigold; Jacob; Brothers: John Peet and wife Karlene of Coudersport, PA, Robert Peet and wife Lee of CA, Marion Peet and wife Beth of Coudersport, PA. She was pre-deceased by a brother Raymond Peet.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 40 S. Second St, Slatington. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. Interment to follow at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, Ashfield. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019