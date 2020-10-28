1/
Roberta M. Wotring
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta M. (Sadler) Wotring, 77 of Orefield, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Emil Seydl and the late Larry H. Wotring. Born in Allentown, May 5, 1943, Roberta was the daughter of the late John L. and Gladys (Wenner) Sadler. She was employed as a personnel manager at the former Woolworth's, located in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. Roberta was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Emil; daughter, Dee M. Muthard (Bruce) of Slatington; son, Torrey J. Wotring (Chantelle) of Orefield; brother, Ronald Sadler of Florida; granddaughter, Ashlee.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or Brindel Buddies & Friends both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved