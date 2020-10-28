Roberta M. (Sadler) Wotring, 77 of Orefield, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Emil Seydl and the late Larry H. Wotring. Born in Allentown, May 5, 1943, Roberta was the daughter of the late John L. and Gladys (Wenner) Sadler. She was employed as a personnel manager at the former Woolworth's, located in the Whitehall Mall for many years before retiring. Roberta was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Emil; daughter, Dee M. Muthard (Bruce) of Slatington; son, Torrey J. Wotring (Chantelle) of Orefield; brother, Ronald Sadler of Florida; granddaughter, Ashlee.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
and/or Brindel Buddies & Friends both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.