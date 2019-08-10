|
Roberta R. "Bobbie" McClanahan, 77, of Richlandtown, passed away Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Orville McClanahan. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Dale Schaffer and May (Fegley) Schaffer-Yost. For many years Bobbie was a driver for the Levy School Bus Company in the Quakertown area. While she was fond of all the children she drove, her real enjoyment came from this allowing her to watch her family's sports games and parades. She was extremely supportive of her family and was always there for them. Another favorite pastime of Bobbie's was dancing, and she loved to do the Jitterbug, especially with her favorite partner – sister Darlene. She was a former member of the Richlandtown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her children: Dannette "Dani" McClanahan of Easton; Rhonda Mitchell, Edmond McClanahan and Colleen Hass, husband Rick, all of Richlandtown; grandchildren: Anthony Mitchell, Jonathan Mitchell, wife Carla and Matthew Gahman; great-grandchildren: Kylee and Jaxon Mitchell; and siblings: Marsha Peterson, husband Daryl of Bethlehem and Cindy Yost of FL. She was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Conger. A viewing will be held from 5:30 – 7:30 PM Mon., Aug. 12 in Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. There will be no service. Interment will be private. Memorials in Bobbie's name may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, Memo: Endowment Fund – 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019