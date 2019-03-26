|
|
Robin A. George, 60, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hopital Muhlenberg. Survivors: Robin is survived by his loving Wife, Mindy (Garland) George and his beloved Children, Christopher and Sara George. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019