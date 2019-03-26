Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin A. George

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robin A. George Obituary
Robin A. George, 60, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hopital Muhlenberg. Survivors: Robin is survived by his loving Wife, Mindy (Garland) George and his beloved Children, Christopher and Sara George. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now