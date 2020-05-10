Robin L. Vesovich, 50, of Allentown, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Manor Care, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Robert C. and Carol A. (Meade) Vesovich. A graduate of Parkland High School and Cedar Crest College, she worked as a counselor at the Lehigh County prison for many years. Robin was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors: parents; beloved son, Christopher Laws; sister, Lisa Martin and husband, Saber; nieces, Sierra, Sydney; nephew, Jacob; dear friend, Frances Frey.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Autism Speaks.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.