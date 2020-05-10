Robin L. Vesovich
Robin L. Vesovich, 50, of Allentown, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Manor Care, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of Robert C. and Carol A. (Meade) Vesovich. A graduate of Parkland High School and Cedar Crest College, she worked as a counselor at the Lehigh County prison for many years. Robin was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors: parents; beloved son, Christopher Laws; sister, Lisa Martin and husband, Saber; nieces, Sierra, Sydney; nephew, Jacob; dear friend, Frances Frey.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Autism Speaks.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
2 entries
May 10, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Robin's passing
kerri Miller
May 7, 2020
Rob, Carol, Chris, Lisa, Saber & family -- thinking about all of you during this difficult time. I have wonderful memories of spending time with Robin when we were kids. Great memories of holidays and picnics. We sure had a lot of fun! I know Robin is in a better, happier place. Sending you all a virtual hug! Love, Niki
Nicole Witoslawski
Friend
