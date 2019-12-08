Morning Call Obituaries
Roderick G. "Rod" Strohl

Roderick G. "Rod" Strohl Obituary
Roderick G. Strohl, 97, of Orefield, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at home. Born in Fogelsville to Stanley A. and Pearl I. (Freas) Strohl, Rod would have celebrated 74 years of marriage to Dorothy (Dankel) Strohl on December 22.

Rod worked in the family business, Stanley A. Strohl Chevrolet in Fogelsville alongside, first his father, then brother for many years. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Rod is survived by a daughter, Barbara Bortz and husband Don, a son, Roderick, Jr. and wife Nancy, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings.

Services: At Rod's request there will be no service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019
