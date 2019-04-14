Roderick R. Bennicoff, 91 years, of Coconut Creek, FL, and formerly of Allentown, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Brookdale Assisted Living, Deerfield Beach, FL. He was the husband of Winifred E. (Marshall) Bennicoff with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage in February. Born in Breinigsville, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Esther S. (Beitler) Bennicoff. Roderick was employed as a sub foreman for the Former Trojan Powder Company in Allentown for 48 years before retiring. He was a member of the Lehigh Valley Masonic Day Lodge and Past Master of New Temple Lodge, a 32nd degree member of Lehigh Consistory, a member of the Rajah Shrine of Reading, and was a Mason for more than 50 years. Survivors: besides wife; one daughter, Barbara Heyder, husband Robert of Coconut Creek; a brother Elwood of Bethlehem; and sisters Eva Rupp of Allentown and Linda Werley, husband Marvin of Orefield. Service: 11:00 AM Monday, April 22 in Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville, with a visitation from 10:00-10:45. Masonic service at 10:45. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the LV – N.E. Division, the , or the c/o Keller Funeral Homes, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary