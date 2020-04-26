Rodney C. Christman, 92, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House. His wife of 57 years, Helen M. (Lawson) Christmas, died in 2010. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Harvey and Bessie (Minnich) Christman. A Liberty High School graduate, Rod was a lifelong member of the College Hill Moravian Church. He was a butcher at the Bethlehem A&P Grocery store, prior to serving as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from service, he journeyed as a machinist with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he then worked until retirement. He served as an officer (Treasurer) for his Steelworkers (Mining Division Local 2598) Union. Upon retirement, he regularly donated blood, volunteered as a transporter on election days through his union and then served as a judge of elections. An avid woodworker and outdoorsman, Rod enjoyed creating gifts for his family and friends, fishing and watching Eagles football with his granddaughter, Jodi Stepongzi. He loved his family and friends dearly. Rod is survived by his daughters, Karen M. Bellew of Bethlehem and Jane E. (Michael) Hudak of Macungie; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by a son, Rodney Christman, Jr. and a brother, Harlan Christman. A celebration of a life well lived is planned for Rodney's birthday on August 30. Memorial gifts may be made to the Miller Memorial Blood Bank. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.