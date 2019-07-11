Rodney C. Gilbert, 48, of Lehighton, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Rachael (Mankos) Gilbert. They were married on August 6, 2011. He was an operation engineer with IUOE Local 542. Born in Palmerton, he was the son of Lamar F. Gilbert of Schuylkill Haven and the late Nancy (Miller) McGuckin. Rodney loved the simple things in life, and the simple things in life brought him the most happiness. He loved his family. He enjoyed farming, camping, going fishing and crabbing. Surviving in addition to his wife and father, are a daughter, Hannah, SC; two stepdaughters, Breanna and Skylar Gruber, at home; brother, Lamar D. and his wife Denise, of SC; sister, Stephanie, wife of James Akins, New Ringgold; stepfather, Steven McGuckin, SC; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Cheryl L. Moore officiating. Calling hours from 6-7pm. Contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019