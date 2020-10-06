Rodney D. Kriebel, 68, of Maxatawny, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Rodney was the husband of Louise (Rader) Kriebel. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary October 16th. Rodney was born in Allentown a son of the late Rodney S. and Edith J. (Moser) Kriebel. He was the owner and operator of K & K Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning for over 40 years. Rodney was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His hobby was collecting and shooting guns. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the Poconos. Rodney's beloved companion was his poodle Diesel.
Survivors: wife; son, Bobby Joe Kriebel; daughter, Tina Weitzel; sisters, Marsha A. wife of Russell J. Anderson of Fleetwood, Darilyn Wagner of Allentown, Sandra and her husband Jerry Grotte of Hillsboro, OR; grandchildren, Christopher, Kieth, Emily, Zachary, Amanda; great grandchildren, Leah, Ellie, Mason, Adelyn, Lucyann, Madeline, Theodore and Aria; nephews and nieces, Paul, Heather, Katie, Scott and Bobby, Debra, Billy, Cathy. He was predeceased by his son Richard Kriebel.
Services: A public visitation to honor the life of Rodney will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Thursday, October 15th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Service will be private at the convenience of the family. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Contributions may be made to a poodle rescue or a charity of one's choice
