Rodney F. "Rocky" Groller 78, of Allentown, passed away January 9, 2020 while surrounded by family at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. Rocky was the husband of the late Nancy P. (Michael) Groller who died in December of 2017. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank and Margaret (Apple) Groller. Rocky was a firefighter for the City of Allentown for 31 years, retiring in 1999. He spent most of his career proudly driving Engine No. 13 at the East Side Fire Station. In 1996 he was honored as Allentown's Firefighter of the Year. He retired in 1999, completing a 36-year career working for the City of Allentown with the first five years spent with the water department. Rocky was a 1959 graduate of Allentown High School and a proud member of Allentown's last undefeated football team in 1957. He attended Mississippi Southern University for a brief time on a football scholarship. Surviving is his son Keith Groller, senior sports writer for The Morning Call, and his wife Margie and Rocky's brother Curt. He loved his three grandchildren: Lieutenant Christopher Groller Allentown Fire Dept. and wife(Tanya), Emily Groller, and Aimee Groller. Rocky also treasured his four great-grandchildren: Ryan Groller, Brandyn Groller, Lexi Stofanak, and Tyler Brenning. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling hours will be from 9:00-11:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rocky's name to the IAFF, Local 302, Welfare Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020