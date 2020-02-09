Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Volunteer Fireman's Home Association
6 Hillmond Street
Bethlehem, PA
Roger A. Graef Obituary
Roger A. Graef, 73, of Bethlehem, passed away on January 21, 2020, in his home. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Carl E. and Emma M. (Kuebler) Graef. A 1964 graduate of Liberty High School, Roger earned a Bachelor's degree from Moravian College. He was employed as the manager of Leiser's, Inc. for many years. Roger was a total outdoorsman who loved boating and fishing as well as riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.

A Gathering to Remember and Celebrate Roger's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Bethlehem Volunteer Fireman's Home Association, 6 Hillmond Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 9, 2020
