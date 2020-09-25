Roger C. Bird May 8th 1938 – Sept 5th 2020



Roger C. Bird, 82, of Blue Bell, died September 5th, at Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Roger was born in Highland Park, NJ. He grew up in the Lehigh Valley in the Lanark –Coopersburg area. He was a graduate of Allentown High School and Lafayette College.



After earning a PhD in Economic Forecasting and International Trade, at the University of Pennsylvania, Roger taught economics at Lafayette. Later, he worked for the economics Group at IBM's International Headquarters s at Armonk, NY, an assignment that involved frequent travel to Europe and Asia. He also served on the Board of Education in Chappaqua, NY.



In the early 1980's Roger joined his graduate school teacher and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Lawrence Klein, in establishing a new firm, Wharton Economics Forecasting Associates. (WEFA) in Philadelphia, Pa. After that firm was sold, Roger then joined the faculty of American College, in Bryn Mawr, teaching graduate level certificate programs in business and economics.



Roger enjoyed his family and always made a strong effort to keep in contact with family and friends. He spent numerous summers at the New Jersey shore, learning to sail and encouraging his family to sail as well. He traveled with his second wife, Ruth around the United States, with annual trips to Hawaii. For many years, he enjoyed an annual backpacking trip with grad school buddies in the California Sierras.



He was a member to several military organizations and institutions. He had strong interest in Military History. He was an avid environmentalist.



Roger was a loving, caring, patient and generous individual.



He was predeceased by his parents Vernon A. Bird, Margaret B. Bird and his younger brother Tim Bird of Lanark, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Ruth Flemmings Bird, his brother Stephen Bird of Brockport, NY and his son Eric and daughter- in-law Marcia Bird of Basking Ridge, NJ.



A private celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to an organization of your choice or: The Scholarship Fund at Lafayette College, Easton, Pa. The United Negro College Fund. (UNCF), The Arbor Day Foundation.



