|
|
Roger C. Ebert, 74, of Allentown, formerly of Slatedale, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Judith A. (Drey) Ebert for 49 years.
Born June 15, 1945, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Claude D. and Emma A. (Weiss) Ebert. He graduated from the former Slatington High School in 1963. Roger was employed for numerous years as a receiving clerk for Ingersoll Rand, formerly of Allentown. He served in the Air Force as an airman basic in 1965. Roger enjoyed trap shooting during his life.
Survivors: Wife; son, Earl of Kunkletown; daughter, Jennifer, wife of Gabe Rehrig of Allentown; three grandchildren, Robert, Brett and Nikki Rehrig; great-granddaughter, Grace Laber; sisters, Marilyn Hooper of Blue Hill, Maine, and Carolyn Decker of Ellsworth, Maine. Roger was preceded in death by a son, Wayne P. and a brother, Curtis H.
Services: Funeral service, 11 A.M. Thursday, October 17, 2019, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 10-11 A.M. Thursday and Chaplain Patrick McCormick will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at Slatedale Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Judith Ebert in c/o of the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019