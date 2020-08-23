Roger Dale Bauman Sr., 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Milford Square, PA on May 4, 1949 to the late Clair S. and Stella Bauman, Roger had worked with Crete Carrier for over twenty years and had driven over six million miles across the country during that time. Roger was a member of the Valley Forge Mustang Club and the Bad Pony Mustang Club. He enjoyed grilling and working in his tomato garden. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father, Pop-Pop and son. Roger is preceded in death by his son Roger D. Bauman Jr. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of forty-two years, Rebecca Bauman; daughter Tina L. Bauman, daughter in-law Melissa Bauman and granddaughter Savana Bauman; father in-law Charles (Rebecca Elaine) Calvert; brothers Duane (Carol) Bauman, Gary (Debbie) Bauman, Clair (Rita) Bauman, David (Shannon) Bauman, Matt (Libby) Bauman, Phil (Cindy) Bauman and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com