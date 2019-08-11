|
Roger F. Cocivera, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 6th. Born in Allentown, he is the son of the late Anna (Dopsovic) Morgan and Roger F. Cocivera, Sr. Roger's tenacity for work and learning led him to a successful career with Penn Linen and Uniform; as well, as with TRSA. Roger will be deeply missed by many, including Linda Widner, who was his beloved partner & lifetime companion for many years. He will also be sadly missed by his loving cat, Bently and his "granddog" Shelby. In addition to his loving companion, Roger's survivors include Christopher Widner of Mertztown; former spouse, Bonnie Cocivera of Whitehall; daughter Shelly & husband Philip Robinson of New Jersey, son Todd & wife Judy of Whitehall and grandson's Chris and Jeremy. Relatives and friends are invited to Roger's Celebration of Life on Wed, Aug 21 at St. John's UCC, 575 Grape St., Whitehall, PA. Calling hours are from 10 – 11am, dedication to begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019