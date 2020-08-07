1/1
Roger F. Fosbenner
1942 - 2020
Roger F. Fosbenner, of Zionsville, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020. Roger was very proud of his family, his legacy. Wife, Linda (Gehlert) Fosbenner, son Cory and his wife Lorri, their sons Casey and Ty, his daughter Dana Lin and her husband Bill Troxell, their son Jordon and daughter Ella Rose. He was born Sept. 7, 1942 to W. Franklin and Merle (Fluck) Fosbenner. Roger graduated from Quakertown High School, Penn State, and Lehigh Univ. He was an IT developer at Western Electric, then Lucent, and IBM. Roger was a talented horse trainer and Barrel Racer. He and Linda had a horse farm in Hereford. They traveled to Barrel Races most of the summer. Roger and Linda shared 53 years of marriage. They shared their time volunteering with the Zionsville Food Pantry. All are welcome to a visitation and celebration of life on Sat. Aug. 8, 2:00 pm, at the Zionsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville, Pa. 18068, Pastor Martin Milne presiding. Contributions may be given to the Zionsville Area Food Pantry, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville Pa. 18068. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Zionsville Evangelical Lutheran Church
August 6, 2020
Linda and family, we are sending our deepest condolences and hope the wonderful memories youse have help ease your pain.
Wayne and Wendy Walls
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
Dear Linda and Family, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Roger was such a patient and kind soul...will always remember what a humble yet fantastic horse person he was, and the memorable times you two have given so many of us, during all those family reunions. Sending hugs, love and prayers.
Leslie Erdo
Family
