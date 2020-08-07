Roger F. Fosbenner, of Zionsville, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020. Roger was very proud of his family, his legacy. Wife, Linda (Gehlert) Fosbenner, son Cory and his wife Lorri, their sons Casey and Ty, his daughter Dana Lin and her husband Bill Troxell, their son Jordon and daughter Ella Rose. He was born Sept. 7, 1942 to W. Franklin and Merle (Fluck) Fosbenner. Roger graduated from Quakertown High School, Penn State, and Lehigh Univ. He was an IT developer at Western Electric, then Lucent, and IBM. Roger was a talented horse trainer and Barrel Racer. He and Linda had a horse farm in Hereford. They traveled to Barrel Races most of the summer. Roger and Linda shared 53 years of marriage. They shared their time volunteering with the Zionsville Food Pantry. All are welcome to a visitation and celebration of life on Sat. Aug. 8, 2:00 pm, at the Zionsville Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville, Pa. 18068, Pastor Martin Milne presiding. Contributions may be given to the Zionsville Area Food Pantry, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville Pa. 18068. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com
