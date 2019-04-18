Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger F. Kurtz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger F. Kurtz Obituary
Roger F. Kurtz, 79, formerly of Emmaus and Macungie, passed away April 17, 2019 at Devon House, Allentown. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Frederick and Hilda (Frantz) Kurtz. Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of the former Roger's Place in Macungie for 25 years until retiring to Florida. He was previously a meat cutter at Woodrings Market in Emmaus. Roger was a member of the Saucon Lodge F&AM. Roger was a member and lifetime member of many local clubs. He loved the Islands, scenery, beaches and spending time with family and friends.Survivors: Son, David L. Kurtz and his wife, Lisa, and their sons, Ryan and Adam; Daughters, Deidra Sentner and her son, Collin, and Karen Doney and her children, Nicholas and Danielle; Former Wife, Mary Snyder. He was preceded in death by Siblings, Eleanor Messics, Carl Kurtz, Nancy Rohrbach and Robert Kurtz. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. Calling hours will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.comContributions: Emmaus Veterans Committee, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now