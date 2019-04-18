Roger F. Kurtz, 79, formerly of Emmaus and Macungie, passed away April 17, 2019 at Devon House, Allentown. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Frederick and Hilda (Frantz) Kurtz. Roger served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of the former Roger's Place in Macungie for 25 years until retiring to Florida. He was previously a meat cutter at Woodrings Market in Emmaus. Roger was a member of the Saucon Lodge F&AM. Roger was a member and lifetime member of many local clubs. He loved the Islands, scenery, beaches and spending time with family and friends.Survivors: Son, David L. Kurtz and his wife, Lisa, and their sons, Ryan and Adam; Daughters, Deidra Sentner and her son, Collin, and Karen Doney and her children, Nicholas and Danielle; Former Wife, Mary Snyder. He was preceded in death by Siblings, Eleanor Messics, Carl Kurtz, Nancy Rohrbach and Robert Kurtz. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. Calling hours will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.comContributions: Emmaus Veterans Committee, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary