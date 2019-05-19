Roger F. Long, 77, of Schnecksville, went to be his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. He was the loving husband of Margaret M. (Hanby) Long. They would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary May 31st. He was the son of the late Willard B. and Kathryn E. (Foulke) Long. He graduated in 1959 from Allentown High School. He attended Christ E.C. Church in Allentown. Roger was employed by Parkland School District as a School Bus Driver, which he loved doing, and singing his good morning and good evening songs to the elementary children. He previously worked for Mack Trucks and A&B Meats and was an over the road truck driver for awhile. He had his own business, Roger Long Deer Cutting for 39 years. He loved his family dearly, he was a wonderful and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, we will miss him greatly. Roger and Margaret loved to travel, they took many trips and cruises in the U.S. and in Europe. Roger was a true Eagles Fan. He also loved going to NASCAR Races and watching them on TV with his boys. He enjoyed putting his 2 Antique cars in Car Shows, especially his 1939 Plymouth which he had since he was 18.Survivors: Wife, Margaret; Sons: Roger C. and his fiancé Joy, Timothy F., Steve A. and his wife Jill, Daniel E. and his wife Renee; Stepdaughter: Christin J. Kates and her fiancée Mike; 3 Grandchildren, 3 Step Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, 4 Step Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by Son Kenneth W. Long and Brother Ronald W. Long.Services: 11 am Wednesday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 7 – 8:30 pm Tuesday and 10 – 11 am Wednesday, all in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Memorial contributions can be made in Rogers name to any or to Christ E.C. Church, 2135 W. Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary