Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Resources
1953 - 2019
Roger L. Anthony Obituary
Roger L. Anthony, 65, formerly of Bake Oven Road, Gemansville, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Allentown. Born in Allentown, February 20, 1953, Roger was the son of the late Kenneth G. and Betty J. (Parry) Anthony. He was employed at HCSC where he prepared laundry for various hospitals in Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties for several years.Survivors: Sister, Kim L. Dirnbeck and her husband, Eduard of Slatington.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am – 10:30 am. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Lowhill Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Church at Lowhill Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
