Roger Luce Walter died on November 9, 2020, in Country Meadows, Bethlehem, where he resided for the last several months of his life. He was born July 27, 1943, in McKeesport, PA, eldest child of Geraldine (Luce) and William F. Walter, Jr. After graduating from Elizabeth Forward High School, Roger attended Lehigh University, graduating in the Class of 1965. While at Lehigh, Roger participated on the debate team. He received his commission through Lehigh's ROTC program. Roger served in the US Army, retiring with the rank of Captain, in the 507th Heavy Equipment Maintenance Company in Hanau, Germany. Roger spent his career, first at Bell Telephone, moving to AT&T, during divesture, and retiring in 1997. Roger was an avid genealogist and was able to trace one branch of his family tree to Edward Doty, a passenger on the Mayflower in 1620. Pursuing medical genealogy, Roger uncovered early onset Parkinson's Disease in both sides of his family. Even though Roger had Parkinson's, he was still able to enjoy golf, bowling, fishing and poker through modern medical technology, specifically a Deep Brain Stimulator. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Survivors: Wife, Cathryn; sons, Douglas of Ivyland, Jeffrey of Queen Creek, AZ, Charles of Greenwich, CT and Stephen of Milford, DE; step-daughter, Michelle Brown of Saylorsburg and step-son, Scott DuBets of Roseto; sisters, Lynn Davis of Goldsboro, NC, Joyce Henderson of Vanderbilt, PA and Sydney Markle of Dawson, PA; ten grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild.
Services: Were private with a Celebration Of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
. Online condolences may be recorded at www.pearsonfh.com
.