1/
Roger Luce Walter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Luce Walter died on November 9, 2020, in Country Meadows, Bethlehem, where he resided for the last several months of his life. He was born July 27, 1943, in McKeesport, PA, eldest child of Geraldine (Luce) and William F. Walter, Jr. After graduating from Elizabeth Forward High School, Roger attended Lehigh University, graduating in the Class of 1965. While at Lehigh, Roger participated on the debate team. He received his commission through Lehigh's ROTC program. Roger served in the US Army, retiring with the rank of Captain, in the 507th Heavy Equipment Maintenance Company in Hanau, Germany. Roger spent his career, first at Bell Telephone, moving to AT&T, during divesture, and retiring in 1997. Roger was an avid genealogist and was able to trace one branch of his family tree to Edward Doty, a passenger on the Mayflower in 1620. Pursuing medical genealogy, Roger uncovered early onset Parkinson's Disease in both sides of his family. Even though Roger had Parkinson's, he was still able to enjoy golf, bowling, fishing and poker through modern medical technology, specifically a Deep Brain Stimulator. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Survivors: Wife, Cathryn; sons, Douglas of Ivyland, Jeffrey of Queen Creek, AZ, Charles of Greenwich, CT and Stephen of Milford, DE; step-daughter, Michelle Brown of Saylorsburg and step-son, Scott DuBets of Roseto; sisters, Lynn Davis of Goldsboro, NC, Joyce Henderson of Vanderbilt, PA and Sydney Markle of Dawson, PA; ten grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild.

Services: Were private with a Celebration Of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be recorded at www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved