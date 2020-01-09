Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
Roger R. Butterfield Obituary
Roger R. Butterfield, 75, of Emmaus, died Jan. 2, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Judith A. (Pinto) Butterfield. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Roger and Patricia (McCord) Butterfield. Roger was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Drexel University. He was the co-owner of Oak Hill Controls, LLC for the last 15 years. He was a member of the NRA and an avid hunter and golfer. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judy; brothers-in-law, Stephen Pinto and Brother John Michael Pinto. A memorial service will be held on Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 3:00 to 5:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 344 N. 7th St., Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
