|
|
Roger Seremula, 82, of Northampton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 17 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Pauline (Antoniuk) Seremula, and stepson of Anna (Kereb) Seremula. He and his wife Karen (Kochenash) have known each other for 56 years and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July.
Roger was a 1955 graduate of Northampton High School. He attended Pennsylvania State University and sang in various churches throughout Europe in 1959 as a member and president of Penn State's Chapel Choir.
He was an active member of Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He sang in the church choir, and he was choir director for many years. Roger was ordained as a Reader and given the name Evhan. He also served on the parish council as treasurer and helped make pierogies on Thursday.
He worked at Miller's Department Store, where he met his wife. He then sold real estate for Franklin Graver Realtors for over 25 years. He worked part-time at local liquor stores during holiday seasons. For the past 9 years, he has been working at the Northampton Recreation Center. He was a past president of the Northampton Exchange Club and the Friendly Fifties.
Above all, "Gramps" loved playing with his granddaughter Jordyn. He would spend hours at a time giving belly rubs to his granddog Phineas. He also enjoyed watching the Phillies and Villanova basketball, reading, playing games on his Kindle, eating ice cream, playing cards, going to Nags Head, going to the Sands, bowling, and laughing and having a good time with his family and friends.
Survivors: wife Karen; daughter Beth of Collegeville; son Mark, daughter-in-law Shannon (Holubowski), and granddaughter Jordyn; brothers John Jr. (Nataliya) of Nazareth, Walter of Northampton, and Joseph Sr. (Diane) of Slatington; nieces and nephews Courtney (Kyle Follweiler), Joseph Jr., Michael, Anastasia, Tatiana, and Katerina; great-niece Kylie and great-nephew Jase.
Services: A Burial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 12:00 noon in Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1301 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with Parastas being held at 7:30pm in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. An additional calling hour will be held on Saturday from 11:00am until time of service in the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Roger.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019