Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Roger Steele
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Evangelical Lutheran Church
5500 PA Route 873
Schnecksville , PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Evangelical Lutheran Church
5500 PA Route 873
Schnecksville , PA
Roger W. Steele


1931 - 2019
Roger W. Steele Obituary
Roger W. Steele, 88, of Allentown, formerly of Neffs, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Country Meadows of Allentown surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Carolyn L. (Krause) Steele. Born in Palmerton, Carbon County, March 6, 1931, Roger was the son of the late Clifford B. and Carrie E. (Straup) Steele. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. Roger was employed as a Metallurgical Engineer at Cabot Corp. in Boyertown for 45 years before retiring. He was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville and both the Lehigh and Carbon County Historical Societies. A natural athlete, Roger enjoyed biking with his family on the Rails-To-Trails, basketball and tennis.

Survivors: Children, William R. Steele and his wife, Silas of Allentown, Marianne L. Bear of Allentown, Karen L. Schultz and her husband, Kevin of Zionsville; half-brother, Edward Steele of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Janice Kiefer and her husband, William of Allentown; grandchildren, Julia and husband, Matthew, Michael and wife, Devin, Kasey and husband, William, Lauren and Matthew; predeceased by siblings, Robert, Clifford and Catherine Steele, a half-sister, Dorothy Knappenberger, and a step-brother, Richard Green.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5500 PA Route 873, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Tuesday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the service at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Rails-To-Trails Conservancy c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2019
