Roland E. Grammes, 88, of Breinigsville, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Carol (Klotz) Grammes. Born in Trexlertown, he was the son of the late Ernest C. and Mildred E. (Billig) Grammes. Roland founded Store to Your Door and worked for Lehigh Candy and Tobacco, Inc. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM, Lehigh Consistory. He was a charter member and Past Commander of VFW Post #8282, Breinigsville, a lifetime member of American Legion Post #326, Allentown, and the Goodwill Fire Company #1, Breinigsville. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.



Survivors: son, Bryan and wife, Renee; daughter, Bonnie wife of Paul Frochlich, sister, Shirley A. wife of Barry E. Isett; grandchildren, Henata, Leandro, Briana and husband, Brandon, and Katarina; great-grandchildren, Koda, Jace and Arielle



Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by Masonic and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roland's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8227 Hamilton Blvd, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or Lehigh Lodge #326, 2120 Route 100 South, Macungie, PA 18062.



