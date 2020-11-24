1/1
Roland E. Grammes
{ "" }
Roland E. Grammes, 88, of Breinigsville, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Carol (Klotz) Grammes. Born in Trexlertown, he was the son of the late Ernest C. and Mildred E. (Billig) Grammes. Roland founded Store to Your Door and worked for Lehigh Candy and Tobacco, Inc. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM, Lehigh Consistory. He was a charter member and Past Commander of VFW Post #8282, Breinigsville, a lifetime member of American Legion Post #326, Allentown, and the Goodwill Fire Company #1, Breinigsville. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Survivors: son, Bryan and wife, Renee; daughter, Bonnie wife of Paul Frochlich, sister, Shirley A. wife of Barry E. Isett; grandchildren, Henata, Leandro, Briana and husband, Brandon, and Katarina; great-grandchildren, Koda, Jace and Arielle

Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by Masonic and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roland's memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 8227 Hamilton Blvd, Breinigsville, PA 18031 or Lehigh Lodge #326, 2120 Route 100 South, Macungie, PA 18062.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
November 23, 2020
To The Family Of Roland Grammes: Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of Roland. I knew him from Trexlertown, from Church, and from Lehigh Lodge. Roland was always very nice to be around, and I know he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Sincerely, Ronald, Elsie, and Angela Heist
Ronald A. Heist
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
November 23, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Roland’s passing. Roland always had a smile and a friendly hello! Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Peg
Peg McCormack
Friend
