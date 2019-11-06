|
Roland Paul Grieshammer, 91, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in his home. Roland was the loving husband of Ruthann (Plata) Grieshammer and the late Frances (Kennedy) Grieshammer. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 3, 1928, he was the son of the late Albert and Freda (VandeGess) Grieshammer. He was raised on a small farm in Medford, Long Island, NY. Roland honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy, where he began his career in electronics. He graduated from Bellport High School and expanded his education by attending Hofstra University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in physics. He then continued at Aldelphi University, where he received his master's degree in physics. Roland was employed by Northrup Grumman of Long Island as a Technical Specialist in Advanced Systems Department until his retirement in 1993. Prior, he worked with Naval Air on development and production of bomb director system for the atom bomb. Roland loved flying his plane on weekends with his wife and friends, reading and traveling. Roland is survived by his wife, Ruthann; stepdaughter, Jill (Meixner) Prandstatter and husband, Keith; 2 granddaughters, Anna and Lily; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sisters, Frances Larsen and Edith DeLatush, and his brother, Arthur. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. Interment will be in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grumman Retiree Scholarship Fund in loving memory of Roland.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019