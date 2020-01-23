|
|
Roland Wilhelm Dedekind Jr.,86 of Emmaus, Pa died January 21, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Roland W. and M. Virginia (Buchmann) Dedekind. He was the husband of Phyllis Rehrig Dedekind, married 37 years. He lived most of his young life in West Lawn, Pa. He was a member of Locust Valley Chapel C.M.A. Church in Coopersburg. Roland loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served the churches he attended as Administrative Council Chairperson, sang on the church choirs, taught Sunday School and Bible Study both in the church and in his home. He attended Ursinus College, University of Wisconsin, and Rutgers University where he received degrees in Math specializing in Statistics. After college he was employed at Goodyear Aircraft Corporation in Design Analysis and Aircraft Development. He joined Muhlenberg College, Allentown, PA in 1959 teaching Statistics and Computer Science. He was instrumental in starting the Computer Science major, was Director of Evening Sessions, and Registrar for ten years. He served the college for forty years. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, stained glass, and the reading of mystery, frontier life, civil war, and history books. He became well known for the jokes he told. He had a special love for others.
Survivors: wife; children: Jennifer Dedekind of Philadelphia,Pa, Christopher Dedekind of San Rafael, CA, Tara wife of Stephen Armbruster of Lehighton, Pa; stepchildren: William Bishop and wife Angie of Dover, FL., Stephanie wife of Jimmy Gross of Orefield, PA., Kelly Bishop and wife Lori of Neptune, NJ., Wade Bishop of Lutz, Fl.; sister Cynthia Ennis of Reading, PA; brothers: Ross and Michael Dedekind of West Lawn, PA; niece Hilary Deighan and nephew Marin Ennis, 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service of his life will be held at Locust Valley Chapel, 5936 Locust Valley Road, Coopersburg, PA on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 10:30AM. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Locust Valley Chapel.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020