|
|
Rolland R. Shoemaker, 85 of Northampton-Lehigh Twsp, PA, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital & Health Network in Bethlehem, PA. Born September 16, 1934 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Clenmore and Florence (Bittner) Shoemaker.
Rolland worked for the former Sunoco Petroleum, Whitehall as a truck driver for 30 years before retiring in 1996. Prior to, he drove truck for Makovsky Brothers Trucking for several years. Rolland enjoyed attending antique and classic car shows.
He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie A. wife of James Shiner of Northampton, PA, and 2 grandchildren, Cassandra and Trevor Hucaluk.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on December 5, 2019 at Indianland Cemetery, Walnutport, PA. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067 is in charge of the arrangements.
Contributions: May be made to St. Luke's University Health Network, Prostate Cancer Research C/O the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019