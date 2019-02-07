Roma J. (Guinther) Lindstrom, 88, of Allentown, died Saturday at Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Anna Margaret (Bolton) Guinther and was married to the late Marvin Neil Lindstrom. After graduation from William Allen High School, she worked as a bookkeeper for Mack Trucks until her retirement. She was a member of St John's Lutheran church in Emmaus and member of its Alter Guild. During her retirement, she was an avid reader and dedicated volunteer at the Allentown Hospital, the Topton Nursing Home, and the Food Pantry in Allentown.Survivors: step-children, Michael J. Lindstrom and Lori A. (Lindstrom) Melroy; two granddaughters, Lauren E. (Lindstrom) Larkin and Jennifer L. Melroy; three great grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin N. Lindstrom, and sisters Ruth (Guinther) Beers, Roberta Guinther, Rachel M. (Guinther) Kerschner, and Reba C. (Guinther) Sorrentino. Donations in her memory can be sent to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105.Services are private; arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary