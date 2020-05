Or Copy this URL to Share

Vietnam veteran. Retired from Eastern Industries. Predeceased by: parents, John and Josephine Bauer, brother, John and wife, Sharon. Living relatives: sister, Eileen Coombe, mother of his children, Nancy Bauer, daughter, Maria and her husband Michael Trexler, son, Toby and his wife Brooke Bauer. Grandchildren, Anthony, Jordan, Logan and Breeahna. Services private.



