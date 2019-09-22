Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Ronad G. Groller Jr.


1973 - 2019
Ronad G. Groller Jr. Obituary
Ronald G. "Fuzzy" Groller, Jr., 46, of Orefield, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, April 9, 1973, Ron was the son of Ronald G. Groller Sr. and Patricia L. (Saal) Groller with whom he resided. He graduated from Parkland High School, Class of 1991 where he played varsity football. Ron was employed as a forklift operator at DSC Logistics in Fogelsville. He owned DA Car # 74, racing at Mahoning Valley Speedway for several years. He particularly loved his dogs, Shelby and Rusty. Ron was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, (Emerald) Slatington.

Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 7860 Center Street, (Emerald) Slatington with the Rev. William J. Ritzenthaler officiating. Visitation period 9:30 am. – 10:30 am. Saturday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church, 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
