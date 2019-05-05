Ronald A. Bilski, GYSGT (Ret) passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Cibolo, Texas, at the age of 83. Ron was born to Stanley Joseph and Stella Golenbiewski Bilski in Reading, PA. He enlisted with the US Marine Corps immediately after high school. After his active service with USMC, he returned to Reading and married Nellie Mae Gechter. Ron began working for Firestone Tire and Rubber and continued to serve his country in the USMC Reserves until he retired as Gunnery Sergeant after 30 years. Ron is preceded by his parents, and his brother, Stanley Bilski II of Reading, PA. He is survived by his son, Steven Bilski of Schnecksville, PA; his daughter, Susan Schultz and her husband Marty of Stacyville, ME; and his step-daughter, Angela Schaeffer of Landingville, PA.A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select Obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne. Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary