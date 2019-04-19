Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Ronald Sottolano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sottolano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald B. Sottolano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald B. Sottolano Obituary
Ronald B. "Rocky" Sottolano, 83, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald and his wife, Loretta (Braun), would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 29th. Born August 18, 1935 in Cementon, he was a son of the late Antonio and Mary (Schatz) Sottolano. Ronald worked at Knoll Inc. in Greenville, PA for many years as a group leader. He previously worked at General Electric in Allentown for several years. Ronald was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospice and Ron's CNA, Brian, for their tremendous care, support and love. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughters, Deborah Casey and husband, David, Kathleen Nederostek and husband, Andrew, Mary Ann Bernini and husband, John, and Norene Dreisbach and husband, Michael; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Graff and brother, Barry Sottolano. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now