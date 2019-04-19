Ronald B. "Rocky" Sottolano, 83, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald and his wife, Loretta (Braun), would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 29th. Born August 18, 1935 in Cementon, he was a son of the late Antonio and Mary (Schatz) Sottolano. Ronald worked at Knoll Inc. in Greenville, PA for many years as a group leader. He previously worked at General Electric in Allentown for several years. Ronald was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospice and Ron's CNA, Brian, for their tremendous care, support and love. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughters, Deborah Casey and husband, David, Kathleen Nederostek and husband, Andrew, Mary Ann Bernini and husband, John, and Norene Dreisbach and husband, Michael; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sister, Dolores Graff and brother, Barry Sottolano. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to the church or Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary