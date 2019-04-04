|
|
Ronald C. Bok, 66, died March 28, 2019 at his home in Effort. He was born September 7, 1952 in Bethlehem, son of Alphonse and Janet (Loikits). Ron grew up in Nazareth, and, in 1970, graduated from Nazareth High School and from Northampton County Vocational School for carpentry. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and photography. Ron worked in construction for almost 50 years as an estimator, supervisor, and independent contractor. In 2000, he completed a beautiful home in Effort for his family that he designed and built from the ground up. His legacy lives on through those he inspired, including his dear friends and his son, Brandyn. He has been laid to rest with his father at Holy Family Cemetery in Nazareth. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Rt. 209, Gilbert, PA
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019