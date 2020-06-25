Ronald C. Bednar
1946 - 2020
Ronald C. Bednar, 73, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. Born November 10, 1946 he was the son of the late John and Helen (Horwith) Bednar.

Ron was the owner/operator of Ron's Total Lawn Care in Whitehall, and prior to that was employed at Mack Trucks for many years. He honorably served his country in the United States Coast Guard and was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Stiles. He was a member of Fullerton Fire Company and the American Legion. Ron enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his son, Matthew R. Bednar of Whitehall, daughter Annette M. Gomez of Allentown, granddaughter, Jade F. Gomez of Allentown, grandson, Max Ronald Gomez of Slatington, brothers, John and Gary Bednar, both of Whitehall, and longtime companion Edith Howells of Northampton. He was predeceased by his brother, James Bednar.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by an 11:00 AM memorial service all at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Stiles. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
To the family of Ron, Please no you are in our prayers. We lost a special person, He was one of the best people I knew. I will always remember our time in the woods hunting. I will miss him, his sense of humor, and his loyalty to those people close to him. I hope time will help to ease your sorrow. Gary and Jean Mohr
Gary Mohr
Friend
June 24, 2020
Matt &Annette. and Gary , sorry to hear of your loss I admired your dad greatly he was a good man and will truly be missed I'm sorry I will not be able to make it back for
services but my prayers are with you all. Edward and Tanya Krenn Sr.
Mr. &Mrs. Edward Krenn Sr.
Friend
