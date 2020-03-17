|
Ronald C. Christman, 72, of Orefield, died Friday, March 6, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann (Haring) Christman. Born in Orefield, December 19, 1947, Ronald was the son of the late Alexander M. and Goldie B (Roth) Christman. He was employed as an operations manager at Weyerhaeuser Building Supplies in Allentown for 10 years before retiring in 1992. Prior to that, he worked for the former U.S. Plywood in Allentown for 22 years. Ronald was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Allentown.
Survivors: Step-son, Gary E. Follweiler and his fiancé Katy Jo of Tamaqua; granddaughters, Amanda Lynn Gallagher and her husband, Ryan, Shiane Follweiler; great grandchildren, Markus Carroll, Gracie Mae Carroll, Tegann Florence Gallagher; nephews David and Todd Haring; predeceased by siblings Forrest Wessner, Clark Held, and Gale Held
Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Jordan Lutheran Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
