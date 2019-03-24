|
Ronald C. Creyer, 78, of Little Gap, formerly of East Allen Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Joan L. (Michael) Creyer. Services: Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Thursday evening 6 - 8 P.M., & Friday morning 10 - 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment, St. Peter's Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Contributions: - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019