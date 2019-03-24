Home

Ronald C. Creyer Obituary
Ronald C. Creyer, 78, of Little Gap, formerly of East Allen Township, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Joan L. (Michael) Creyer. Services: Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Call Thursday evening 6 - 8 P.M., & Friday morning 10 - 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment, St. Peter's Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Contributions: - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019
