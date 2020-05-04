Ronald C. Harmony, 80, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of Roberta A. (Rinker) Harmony. They were married for 58 years last June. Ronald was born in Allentown a son of the late Clarence T. and Gladys I. (Herpel) Harmony. He was an Electrical Supply Salesperson for Queen City Electric for over 30 years before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where he served as president of the church council. Ronald was a Mason. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed doing home improvement projects.
Survivors: Wife; son Steven R. Harmony of Chicago, IL; daughter, Beth Ann and her husband Karl J. Stibrany of Bethlehem; brother, Bruce P. and his wife Joanne Harmony of Allentown; grandchildren, Nicholas, Tara and Colin.
Services: A memorial service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Greater Delaware Valley MS Society 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800 Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2020.