Ronald C. LeVan
Ronald C. LeVan, 87, formerly of Allentown, died November 13, 2020 in Chambersburg, PA. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor Grace (Erb) LeVan. Ronald started his working career at Allen Organ, Macungie, then was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service from 1958 until retiring in 1993. After retirement, he was a security guard at the Allentown Art Museum. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Roderick A. and Algetha M. (Boyer) LeVan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Ronald was a former member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Son: Allan Huston and his wife Kim of Harrisonville, PA, Grandchildren: Deborah wife of Michael Sprague of Harrisonville, PA, Jeffrey Huston and his wife Mary of Harrisonville, PA, Nicole Hall of Erie, PA and Michelle Newman of Louisiana, 12 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
1 entry
November 16, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
