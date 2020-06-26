Ronald C. "Manny" Radcliffe, 79, of Mertztown, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Saint Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem Campus. He was the widower of Margo A. (Wendell) Radcliffe, who died September 18, 2009. Born in Longswamp Township, Manny was a son of the late Stanley W. and Dorothy K. (Dankel) Radcliffe.
Manny was a meat cutter and part owner for over 50 years at the family-owned Radcliffe's Great Valu Grocery, Mertztown. He retired in 2011. He enjoyed sports, especially watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He enjoyed traveling to the casinos with his late wife and sweetheart, Margo. Manny was a member of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton.
SURVIVORS: Ronald is survived by his daughter, Cathlene D. (Radcliffe), wife of Doug G. Bachman, Greensboro, NC and a son, Corey A. Radcliffe, Topton. There are three grandsons: Ryan D.; Nathan G., and Daniel G.; and great grandsons Adin M. and Nathan, Jr. Other survivors include a sister, Robin C. (Radcliffe), wife of William R. Yellets, Mertztown; and a brother, Stanley M., widower of Ruth M. (Moyer) Radcliffe, Mertztown.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. There are no public viewing or calling hours.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Manny's memory to: The American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or on-line at www.heart.org/donate
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.