Ronald C. Trinkle, 70, of Allentown, peacefully passed away on Monday June 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, Ronald was the son of the late Charles and Esther (Suppan) Trinkle. Ronald worked as an Assembler for Mack Trucks. He also served as a Steward for Cross Keys Social Club. Surviving Ronald are his brothers: Charles and his wife Suzanne, Mark and his wife Kathleen, Jim, Philip and his wife Tanya. Sisters: Rosann wife of Gerard Krupka, and Lenora. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ronald's honor to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019