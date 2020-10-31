1/1
Ronald D. Ruth
Ronald D. Ruth 83, of East Allen Twp. passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020. Ron was the husband of Nancy L. (Kriebel) Ruth and they celebrated their 64th anniversary this past December. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late George A. and Dorothea E. (Fisher) Ruth. Ron worked in Sales and Management for MetLife in Allentown and Bethlehem for 34 yrs. retiring in 1996. He proudly served his country in the US Army. Surviving with his wife Nancy is his son William D. (Lisa), daughters; Susan E. wife of David Torrey, and Kimberly wife of Franklin Reith. His brother Timothy G. (Ann), and his grandchildren; Jessica, Katelyn, Ryan, Logan (Emily), Courtney wife of Leighton, Kristofer, and Kellie. He was preceded in death by his siblings; William T. and Dolores Fillis. Graveside services will be on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
October 30, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christina Karapelou
October 30, 2020
So sorry for the loss of a no
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. May you find comfort in God's everlasting love to get you through this most difficult time. God bless.
Diane Chladni
Acquaintance
