Ronald D. Spangler, 70, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born October 24, 1949 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel and Alverta (Young) Spangler. He was the husband of Karen (Madea) Spangler with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.
Ron graduated from Northampton High School in 1967 and earned an Associate Degree from Temple University. He started working at Schaefer Brewery in 1975 and subsequently retired from Sam Adams Brewery in 2012. Ron enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid deer, turkey and bear hunter and fisherman. He was a lifetime member of The Lappawinzo Fish & Game Club, and participated in many of their league activities including horseshoes and darts. He most recently served his fellow members as Vice President of the club. He was also a member of The Northampton Hungarian Hall and participated in their bowling league. Ron's other passion was playing fastpitch softball. After he retired from playing, he coached his daughters' township softball teams. He also enjoyed teaching his granddaughters how to play the game. Ron loved life and loved being around family and friends. He had a happy-go-lucky personality and always had a smile on his face. When not busy spending quality time with family and friends, Ron could be found working in his yard or helping his family and friends with various projects. He was a member of The Bethany Wesleyan Church in Cherryville, PA.
Surviving along with his wife, Karen; are two daughters, Stacie Spangler and husband Chris Coffey of Glen Mills, and Nicole and husband Luke Lohrman of Nazareth; two grandchildren, Madison and Brynn Lohrman; his mother Alverta Spangler of Bethlehem; sister Sharon and husband William Bechtold of Northampton; brother Richard Spangler of Bethlehem; mother-in-law Dorothy Madea; brother-in-law David and wife Valerie Madea; sister-in-law Dagmar Madea; two nieces and a nephew.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service will be held privately on Thursday at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment, Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh River Stocking Association, P.O. Box 97, Lehighton, PA 18235 or , LV Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020