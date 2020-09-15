Ronald E. Adams, 56, of Walnutport passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Ft Benning, GA on August 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Dillard and Joann (Blose) Adams. Ron worked as a cook for various local restaurants.



He is survived by sisters: Maria and husband Wes Beltz of Slatington, Sandi Herman and fiancé Paul Rochelle of Schnecksville; nieces: Allison and Laura Beltz; several aunts, uncles & cousins.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Contributions in Ron's name can be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, c/o the funeral home.



