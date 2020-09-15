1/
Ronald E. Adams
Ronald E. Adams, 56, of Walnutport passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born in Ft Benning, GA on August 29, 1964, he was the son of the late Dillard and Joann (Blose) Adams. Ron worked as a cook for various local restaurants.

He is survived by sisters: Maria and husband Wes Beltz of Slatington, Sandi Herman and fiancé Paul Rochelle of Schnecksville; nieces: Allison and Laura Beltz; several aunts, uncles & cousins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. Contributions in Ron's name can be made to Forgotten Felines & Fidos, c/o the funeral home.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Maria & Sandi, I am so sorry for your loss. I will be praying for your family. Connie & Larry Bittner
Connie Bittner
Friend
