Ronald E. Dixon
Ronald E. Dixon, 67, of Allentown, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was a son of the late Blair A. Dixon and Elizabeth May (Saxe) Greendoner. Ronald served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during the Vietnam War, and worked as a laborer for Kraft Foods for 30 years. He was an avid dog lover. Survivors: Daughter, Gebrielle McDonald-Dixon of Allentown; sister, Sandra Dixon; nephews Joe, Keven, and Larry Kelly; nieces, Paula Delmer and Ranae Ford.

Calling Hour: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 14 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W Highland St., Allentown. Private memorial services. Private Burial with military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In accordance with state regulations, masks are required for attendance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 12, 2020
What a shock, he was my neighbor, we talked about his health quite a bit this year. This summer I became his lawn mowing service, lol due to his health he was unable to do it on his own. He greatly appreciated my work & would scold me for mowing in the heat....what a nut.
Ron will be sorely be missed by me.
Shari Stoudt
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Dixon
Significant Other
