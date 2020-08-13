Ronald E. Dixon, 67, of Allentown, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was a son of the late Blair A. Dixon and Elizabeth May (Saxe) Greendoner. Ronald served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during the Vietnam War, and worked as a laborer for Kraft Foods for 30 years. He was an avid dog lover. Survivors: Daughter, Gebrielle McDonald-Dixon of Allentown; sister, Sandra Dixon; nephews Joe, Keven, and Larry Kelly; nieces, Paula Delmer and Ranae Ford.



Calling Hour: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 14 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W Highland St., Allentown. Private memorial services. Private Burial with military honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In accordance with state regulations, masks are required for attendance.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown PA 18103.



