Ronald E. Gonzalez, formerly of Bethlehem and Linwood, PA, died on February 29, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem on September 22, 1930; son of the late Nicanor and Rebecca (Montemayor) Gonzalez. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Anne H. (Comer) Gonzalez.
Ronald proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he took a job with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he worked for over 40 years. Ronald enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He most especially will be remembered for the love of his family.
Ronald will be dearly missed by his son, Ronald R. Gonzalez; brother-in-law, Martin Comer and wife, Patsy; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Nicanor; and sisters, Estella Myers and Mercedes Goosley.
The family will receive guests on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 noon in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton PA 18042. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020