Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map

Ronald E. Gonzalez


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Gonzalez Obituary
Ronald E. Gonzalez, formerly of Bethlehem and Linwood, PA, died on February 29, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem on September 22, 1930; son of the late Nicanor and Rebecca (Montemayor) Gonzalez. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Anne H. (Comer) Gonzalez.

Ronald proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he took a job with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he worked for over 40 years. Ronald enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He most especially will be remembered for the love of his family.

Ronald will be dearly missed by his son, Ronald R. Gonzalez; brother-in-law, Martin Comer and wife, Patsy; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, Nicanor; and sisters, Estella Myers and Mercedes Goosley.

The family will receive guests on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 noon in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton PA 18042. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -