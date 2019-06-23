Ronald E. Kern, 81, of Lower Macungie died June 21st in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joanne M. Kern. They shared 60 beautiful years together. Born in Allentown, he was son of the late Emil and Louise Stutzenberger Kern.



He was a 1956 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed as a Manufacturing Engineer at Mack Truck and retired in 1996. Previously, he worked at Air Products. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He coached Emmaus Youth Association baseball and softball teams for many years. Ron was a member of the Mack Management Club the St Ann's Prime Timers. He volunteered at LVHN, the Ecumenical Food Bank, and St Ann's Fall Fest. He enjoyed watching his eight grandchildren growing up, attending their sporting events, traveling, going to casinos and watching Jeopardy.



Survivors: Wife Joanne; sons Ronald J. and wife Michele of Woodstock, Georgia; Thomas D and wife Kathy of Cornelius, North Carolina; daughter Karen and husband Timothy Wilson of Hershey, Pa. Grandchildren: Lauren, Justin, Taylor, Jacob, Corinne, Joseph, Katelyn and Sophia. Brother, James and wife Betty of Whitehall; sister Linda Kremposky of Florida; and sister-in-law Eleanore Cosmos of Emmaus.



Services: Mass will be held at 11 am on Tuesday June 25th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. Sixth Street, Emmaus. Interment will follow immediately after Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hour will begin at 9:30 am St. Ann's Catholic Church prior to Mass. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ronald E. Kern to St. Ann's School in Emmaus. Donations can be mailed to St. Ann School Development Office, 435 S. 6th Street Emmaus PA, 18049. Online donation is also available through their website. Please visit www.stann-emmaus.org/give-back. Published in Morning Call on June 23, 2019