Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Ronald E. Schlegel

Ronald E. Schlegel Obituary
Ronald E. Schlegel, 84, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family - he was married to Dianne (Mann) Schlegel 63 years. Ronald was born in Allentown, a son of the late Ernest and Leona (Smith) Schlegel. He was the owner of Schlegel Painting and Construction for 37 years before retiring. Ronald had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Poconos and taking long car rides with his family to get ice cream - he truly loved the simple things in life. Ronald was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be remembered as a compassionate person, kind, and hard working- one who always saw the best in others.

Survivors: wife Dianne, son Ronald, Jr. and daughter, Jane (Terry) Brown and brother Colin, sisters Karen (Arlington) Dreher all of Allentown, Arlene (Forrest) Reitz of Whitehall, Jean Scheirer of Bethlehem, and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter JoBeth and three brothers: Richard, Robert and Dennis.

Services: 11:00 A.M. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Monday in the funeral. Interment will be in the Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh Street Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
